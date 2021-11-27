Royal Enfield starts local assembly unit ops in Thailand

New Delhi: Mid-size motorcycle major Royal Enfield has commenced operations of its local assembly unit and CKD facility in Thailand.

As per the company, the unit has been set up in partnership with GPX.

"With this, the company now has three local CKD (completely knocked down) units - in Argentina, and Colombia in Latin America, and in Thailand - in addition to the three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India," the company said in a statement.