Rs 10 lakh to kin of govt general insurance employees dying of Covid

One of the four insurers, the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, on Thursday issued a circular announcing payment of lump-sum ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the nominee of those employees who died of Covid-19.

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) The four government owned non-life insurers will pay ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the nominees of the employees who died due to Covid-19, a top leader of the General Insurance Employees All India Association (GIEAIA) said.

The insurer also said it would reimburse 100 per cent of the remaining medical expenses remaining uncovered under the Staff Group Mediclaim policy incurred for the treatment of employee/spouse/dependent children and parents.

This benefit will be separate from the existing ex-gratia Medical Relief Scheme for some specified diseases, the insurer said.

According to the insurer, the benefits will be payable to those who suffered from Covid-19 after it broke out in 2020 and is applicable to those who may suffer in the future.

"The benefit will be applicable for all the four-government owned non-life insurers - The National Insurance Company Ltd, The New India Assurance Company Ltd, The Oriental Insurance and The United India Insurance Company Ltd. The remaining three companies may come out with their circulars soon," GIEAIA General Secretary K. Govindan told IANS.

