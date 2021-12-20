Rs 40 crore approved for domestic airport in Ambala

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday that Rs 40 crore has been approved for the construction of a domestic airport in Ambala.

A new terminal will be built close to the Ambala Air Force station from where passengers will be taken on the taxi-way to board the aircraft. He said this amount has been approved by the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. The process for construction of the domestic airport terminal will start soon.