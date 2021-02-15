Rs 5,000 cr more sent to states for meeting GST compensation shortfall

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Ministry of Finance on Monday released the 16th weekly instalment of Rs 5,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

Out of this, an amount of Rs 4,597.16 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of Rs 402.84 crore has been released to 3 Union Territories with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council. The remaining five states, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.