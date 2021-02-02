RS adjourned till Wed after repeated ruckus over farm laws

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 10.30 a.m. after the opposition refused to accept the Chairman, M. Venkaiah Naidu's rejection of suspension notice. The second was till 11.30 a.m., and after it reassembled the third one was till 12.30 p.m. Following this, the House was finally adjourned for the day amid unabated ruckus created by the opposition benches.

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) After forcing repeated adjournments in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition on Tuesday forced the Upper House to be adjourned for the day minutes after it reassembled for the third time as both Chairs found it difficult to continue business amid ruckus over farm laws.

Parliament witnessed unruly scenes the moment it assembled a day after the Budget was presented.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected a suspension notice given by the opposition on the farm laws.

The rejection did not go down well and the opposition members who returned minutes after walking out and raised slogans before the Chairman's podium.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "The opposition should adhere to the Chairman's decision."

The Chairman said: "The ongoing dialogue between the agitating farmers and government can be discussed during the motion of thanks of President tomorrow (Wednesday)." Following which there was a pandaemonium and the House was first adjourned till 10.30 a.m.

The suspension notice was given by Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, T. Shiva of DMK, Ashok Siddarth of Bahujan Samaj Party, and E. Kareem from CPI-M. The opposition gave notice under rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "The matter is serious and farmers have been agitating for months so matter should be discussed." Same thing was said by BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra.

The Opposition had demanded suspension of the business and also repealing of the three contentious farm laws passed during the September session.

As many as 18 opposition parties had boycotted the President's address on Friday.

The Opposition said that the laws were passed amid a din and now should be repealed as demanded by the farmers. Azad on January 28, said: "The only issue for the boycott is farm laws."

