RS bids farewell to 3 retiring members

The Prime Minister was present during the occasion.

The farewell was done on Thursday as the House adjourned sine die.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Thursday gave farewell to three members -- Vyalar Ravi of the Congress, K.K. Ragesh of the CPI-M and P.V.Abdul Wahab of the IUML, who are retiring in April.

Vyalar Ravi thanked the House while Abdul Wahab said, "Though I have ideological differences with the Prime Minister, I have full praise for the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana."

While taking potshots at the government, he said, "If the Rajya Sabha will be there, I will try to get elected again to the House." On this the chairman of the House said, "The Upper House is going to remain there."

Wahab made the remark in reference to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which had been opposed by the opposition.

The Chairman wished them good luck and mentioned their contribution in the House.

All the three members were elected from Kerala.

--IANS

miz/dpb