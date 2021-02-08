RS Chairman rejects suspension of biz notice on Uttarakhand & TRP scam

Vishwam has given notice to discuss the issue of floods in Uttarakhand glacier burst disaster and Chaturvedi into the probe in the TRP scam and investigation.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday rejected a suspension notice given by CPI MP Binoy Vishwam and Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi under rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure of the House.

The Chair did not accept both the notices.

"Everyone is concerned about the disaster, but we should wait for all the details to come in and then allow the Home Minister to apprise the Uttarakhand situation to the House," Naidu said.

Till now relief and rescue operation is being done by the government and agencies in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who visited Chamoli in wake of the deluge following the glacier burst on Sunday, said that "over 125 people are missing and the number is likely to rise further".

The incident occurred after the water level in Dhauliganga river, one of the six sources of the Ganga river, suddenly surged on Sunday morning following an avalanche near the Rishi Ganga Power Project. The 85 km river meets the Alaknanda river at Vishnuprayag at the base of Joshimath mountain in Uttarakhand.

The ITBP said that the flash flood occurred in Rishi Ganga at around 10.45 a.m. due to a glacier falling into it and exponentially increasing the volume of water.

The TRP scam is about some particular TV channels which has manipulated the ratings of their channels.

"Priyankaji should give notice on some other rules then I will consider it under rules," Venkaiah Naidu said.

