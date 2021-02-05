RS discussion: IUML seeks MPLAD fund, BSP says its like LoC

IUML said, "Earlier we could build classrooms and help other people, now that has been scrapped and nobody comes to the Rajya Sabha MP to meet or ask for any help."

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Opposing the President's motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdul Wahab on Friday demanded the restoration of the MPLAD fund which was scrapped during the Covid time to use funds for other purpose.

The IUML MP also raised the issue of arrested Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan, who has been booked under UAPA by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The IUML MP also raised the issue of farmers in the House and demanded that the farm laws should be withdrawn immediately.

Participating in the discussion BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra asked the government to leave their ego and hear the farmers, "I request you to leave your ego and repeal the three laws".

He said, "The government has put nails near the protest sites. I think the government would not have made this kind of preparation at the Pakistan border as it is doing at Delhi borders. Farmers are being called the enemy of the nation."

He alleged that "the government has dug up trenches to suppress farmers' protest. You have not dug trench for them, but this is for yourself. To cut their water and electricity supplies and you even removed toilets without thinking that women are also there. This is a human rights violation."

