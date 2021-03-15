RS resumes normal proceedings

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said due to the rising cases of Covid he has allowed only for this session papers to be presented on behalf of other ministers.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Monday resumed its normal proceeding without any resistance from the opposition even though the Chair rejected a 267 notice moved by Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress and Sanjay Singh from the AAP.

The Zero Hour resumed after the papers were laid and reports of a standing committee was presented to the house.

Congress' Anand Sharma presented the report on MHA, while Malliakarjun Kharge on PAC.

Minister of External Affairs will make a statement regarding the recent developments pertaining to the welfare of Indians abroad, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) amid the Covid breakout.

"Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will move a Bill to declare certain institutions of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management to be nominated as institutions of national importance among other things, that will be taken up for consideration, according to the Rajya Sabha bulletin.

There will be discussion on Ministry of Jal Shakti, Tourism and Railways.

