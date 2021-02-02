RS to start discussion on motion of thanks on Wednesday

"Bhubhneshwar Kalita to move an address to be presented to the President in the following terms: That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this session are deeply grateful to the President for the address which he was pleased to deliver to both the Houses of the Parliament on January 29, 2021," read the bulletin of the Rajya Sabha business list.

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday amid the opposition's demand for a discussion on the farm laws and their withdrawal. On Wednesday, the Upper House is scheduled to discuss the motion of thanks to the President.

The opposition on Tuesday forced the Upper House to be adjourned after the House witnessed sloganeering the moment it assembled a day after the Union Budget was presented in the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected a suspension notice given by the opposition on the farm laws. The rejection did not go down well with the opposition parties with their members raising slogans before the Chairman's podium.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said: "The opposition should adhere to the Chairman's decision."

Naidu said: "The ongoing dialogue between the agitating farmers and the government can be discussed during the motion of thanks to the President on Wednesday."

The suspension notice was given by Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, T. Shiva of DMK, Ashok Siddarth of Bahujan Samaj Party and E. Kareem of CPI-M. The opposition gave the notice under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "The farmers have been agitating for months now. The matter is serious and should be discussed."

--IANS

miz/arm