Ruckus on price hike continues, LS adjourned till 2 p.m. (Ld)

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Pandemonium on the price hike of LPG cylinder and petroleum products continued for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with the Opposition raising slogans against the government policies and demanding the rollback of the increased prices. The uproar led to two back-to-back adjournments till 2 p.m.

The second adjournment was announced by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi, on the chair, as the joint Opposition led by the Congress along with Trinamool, DMK, NCP, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference as well as the BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiv Sena continued their agitation.

Amid the uproar, papers were laid on the table, and the motion for the election of two members to the Central advisory board on disability was moved by Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

Gehlot said: "In pursuance of clause (c) of sub-section (2) of Section 60 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Central Advisory Board on disability for the period till they cease to be the members of the House, subject to the other provisions of the Act and Rules".

As the ruckus continued, Lekhi announced the adjournment of the House till 2 p.m.

Earlier, soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m. and Question Hour started, the joint Opposition sloganeering against the government continued. Congress leader of the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the question that the Opposition was not being shown on television during the discussion in the House.

The Opposition members later trooped near Speaker's podium and continued sloganeering even after Speaker Om Birla's multiple requests to the parliamentarians to go back to their respective seats and let the proceedings move on.

Two questions were taken during the Question Hour despite the uproar, but the Speaker had to announce adjournment of the House till 12 noon as the Opposition did not heed to his requests.

It was the second consecutive day of the second leg of the Budget Session when the Opposition's protest against the government on the fuel price rise continued. The House faced two adjournments on Monday when it met after the recess of the session.

--IANS

rak/dpb