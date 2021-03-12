Rupee appreciates amid rising FPIs, easing bond yields

The strengthening of the rupee can be attributed to the rising foreign portfolio investments (FPI) and falling bond yields in the US, post President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus, analysts said.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated around 25 paise on Friday morning.

Currently, rupee is trading at 72.66 per dollar, against the previous close of 72.91 per dollar.

Analysts noted that most Asian currencies traded marginally bullish on Friday against the dollar in line with the equity markets in the region.

The Indian stock market also traded in the green on Friday morning.

Around 10.40 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 51,657.63, higher by 378.12 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close.