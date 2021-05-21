S. Korean firm donates medical kits for Covid-hit Karnataka

"The medical supplies include face masks, gloves, PPE kits, mobile air purifiers and equipment to sterilise against air-borne bacteria and viruses," he said, adding that the medical equipment will help to keep ICU wards and ambulances protected and prevent the virus spread.

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) South Korean firm Seoul Semiconductors has donated medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 crore to treat Covid patients in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Friday.

"India and South Korea share common cultures and are good trade partners in many sectors. The bilateral relations are extended to humanitarian service as well," Narayan, who holds the IT, biotech, science and technology portfolios, and heads the Covid task force set up by the state government to fight the pandemic, said.

The city-based Korean chip firm has donated the medical supplies under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

"The high-end masks, gloves, air purifiers and equipment will also protect healthcare and frontline warriors, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, civic sanitation workers and police personnel," its country Vice President Arshi Krishnachar said.

