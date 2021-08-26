Sadashiv Nayak appointed as Future Retail CEO

Mumbai: Future Retail on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sadashive Nayak as the CEO the company with immediate effect.

Nayak was the CEO of Big Bazaar for the past eight years.

"The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on Wednesday inter-alia considered and approved the appointment of Sadashiv Nayak as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from August 25, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.