Safran plans to open expanded facility in Hyderabad this year

A leadership team headed by Safran Chairman Ross McInnes called on Telangana's Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao here on Friday.

Hyderabad, April 16 (IANS) French aerospace and defence multinational Safran plans to inaugurate its expanded aircraft engines facility in Hyderabad in the third quarter of 2021.

The team also included Safran's Senior EVP International & Public Affairs Alexandre Ziegler and Safran India MD Pierre Dickeli.

In February 2019, Safran had announced that it will set up a plant here with an investment of 36 million euros to make parts for the LEAP turbofan engine for CFM International, a joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran.

The plant, spread over 13,000 square metres, is coming up in the special economic zone (SEZ) of GMR near the Hyderabad Airport.

The plant will eventually have a workforce of 300, Safran had said in a statement. When the plant hits cruise speed in 2023, it will be able to deliver 15,000 parts per year to support the sustained production rate of LEAP, the fastest selling aircraft engine.

Safran has a maintenance training centre in Hyderabad for CFM engines. Opened in 2010, this centre can train more than 500 technicians a year.

In 2018, Safran set up a factory in Hyderabad to produce LEAP engines harnesses. The facility manufactures aero engine wire harnesses and interconnection systems for LEAP Engines, FADEC and Rafale programmes.

With presence in India for the last 65 years, Safran has over 600 employees at seven units, which provide design, production and support services for aerospace and defence.

--IANS

ms/vd