SAIL ramps up oxygen supplies for Covid relief

The daily delivery of LMO from SAIL's integrated steel plants situated at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), Rourkela (Odisha), Bokaro (Jharkhand), and Durgapur and Burnpur (West Bengal) has been increased from a level of about 500 metric tonnes (MT) in the 2nd week of April to more than 1,100 MT per day currently.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Steel Authority of India, one of the largest domestic steel producers, has been enhancing its capabilities to supply Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in the country.

The company has so far supplied around 50,000 MT of LMO. In April, SAIL has delivered more than 17500 MT LMO to 15 states across the country including the states in which the plants are located.

Till date, 14 Oxygen Express trains carrying more than 950 MT LMO have been loaded for various parts of the county from SAIL plants at Bokaro, Rourkela and Durgapur. SAIL plants have also received tankers, which have been airlifted and after loading, have moved to their destinations by road and rail.

With arrival of ISO tankers, SAIL facilities have delivered these tankers after suitable conversion and modifications at the delivery points. Production of LMO at SAIL facilities are being ramped up by optimising process parameters. The production and delivery are taking place 24x7 at SAIL plants.

In addition to supply of LMO, SAIL is going to set up additional 2500 hospital beds, outside its current medical facilities, with the support of gaseous oxygen brought by dedicated gas pipelines from the plants. These beds will use gaseous oxygen directly as an additional source of oxygen as the demand for Liquid Medical Oxygen is currently high.

