Saint-Gobain airfreights 2 O2 generation plants from France

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The glass business division of Saint-Gobain India on Monday said it has air freighted two oxygen generation plants from France for two hospitals in Tamil Nadu.

The company also said it is pledging Rs 4.5 crore to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu.

According to Saint-Gobain, it has brought two oxygen generation plants one each for Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar here and for IRT Hospital at Perundurai in Erode district.