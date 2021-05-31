Saint-Gobain to provide 2 O2 generators for TN hospitals (Ld)

Chennai, May 31 (IANS) The glass business division of Saint-Gobain India said on Monday that it will provide two oxygen generation plants to two hospitals in Tamil Nadu.
The company also said it is pledging Rs 4.5 crore to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu.
According to Saint-Gobain, it has brought one oxygen generation plant from France for the Government Medical College Hospita in Omandurar, Chennai, besides locally sourcing one for the IRT Hospital at Perundurai in Erode district.
These plants will be commissioned and operational in June.
The company further committed Rs 1.25 crore for providing oxygen concentrators, flow meters, medical kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, sanitisers, and other protective gear for frontline healthcare workers, public healthcare centers, and government hospitals in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Erode districts, besides Chennai.
--IANS
vj/arm