Salary Hike: TCS managers bagged 55 percent pay-hike

Mumbai: The life at TCS is sure to cheer those who work from home and have been demotivated by the Covid wave to seek a salary hike.

The growth in managerial remuneration for FY21, the report reads, "is not comparable with FY20 owing to a decrease of 15 per cent in FY20 given the economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic wherein the Directors had decided to moderate the executive remuneration for FY 2020 to express solidarity and conserve resources."

The permanent employees on TCS rolls for the fiscal stood at 4.88 lakhs and the average annual increase in salary stood at 5.2 percent across India. The total increase across the globe was reported at 6.4 percent after accounting for promotions and event-based compensation revisions. Compensation for employees outside of India grew in a range of 2-6 percent.

The company also reported a spurt in compensation for its CEO and COO. Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO, saw compensation of Rs 20.36 crores in FY21 -- a growth of 53 percent. In the last fiscal the compensation for the CEO stood at Rs 13.3 crores. The compensation is divided into Rs 1.27 crores as base-salary, Rs 2.09 crores as other benefits and Rs 17 crores as a part of commission.

Compensation for N Ganapathy Subramaniam, the Chief Operating Officer includes Rs 1.21 crores as base salary, Rs 1.88 crores in benefits, and Rs 13 crores as commission to a total of Rs 16.1 crores.

The tech major also reported growth in hiring freshers and low attrition rates across the industry. "We had our normal annual salary increase in October, and promotions as well. In line with the strong recovery in demand, we also ramped up our lateral hiring during the second half of the year and ended the year with a net addition of 40,185. By onboarding over 60,000 freshers over the last couple of years and training them on the technologies most in demand, we have created for ourselves, a secure talent pool to support the growth ahead," read the report.

"Our attrition in IT services was 7.2%, the lowest in the industry globally, and an all-time low by our own standards," added the report.

