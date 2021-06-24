Sale Season: Now Vistara launches all-in fares starting Rs 1099

New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara has now joined other airlines in offering sops to air travellers anticipating demand pick with easing of second wave of Covid-19. The airline on Thursday announced a 48-hour 'Monsoon Sale' across its domestic network that offers a one-way all-in fare starting Rs 1099.

To make the most of the expected pick up in air travel, Vistara is offering its promotional fare for all three classes of travel (Economy, Premium Economy and Business).

Bookings under the sale will be open only for 48 hours starting June 24 for travel between August 1 and October 12, 2021.

"The unfortunate second wave of Covid-19 compelled many to put their travel plans on hold. As the situation begins to gradually improve and demand starts to return, we are happy to invite travellers to fly the airline that India trusts the most to their destinations, at these attractive fares,"

Vistara's offering comes a day after low cost carrier announced a 10 per cent discount on its base air fare for vaccinated people. Other airlines are also looking to grab the most out of expected rise in air travel by coming up with promotion schemes and incentives.

The Vistara's promotional offer is giving tickets for Rs 1099 on Delhi-Chandigarh sector in economy class. Delhi-Lucknow and Delhi-Varanasi fare in the same class for one-way travel has been kept at Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,749 respectively. Business class travel between Dibrugarh and Bagdogra has been priced at Rs 5,999.

