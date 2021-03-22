Salesforce hires VMware veteran Parameswaran in top role

Based in Bengaluru, Parameswaran will lead the overall sales and distribution strategy for India and will report to Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Cloud software firm Salesforce on Monday announced to appoint VMware veteran Arun Kumar Parameswaran as SVP and MD (sales and distribution) India from early May.

"India continues to be one of the fastest growing regions for Salesforce and I am excited to welcome Parameswaran on board to lead our sales team and support our growing customer base in the country," said Bhattacharya.

Parameswaran, who was Vice President for the Enterprise business at VMware, is joining Salesforce with over 28 years of vast experience and worked with customers across a broad spectrum of enterprise, commercial, public sector and SMB's on their digital transformation journeys.

"I look forward to working with a very dynamic India team to participate in this incredible growth opportunity and help deliver success for customers of all sizes on the Salesforce platform," said Parameswaran.

He earlier worked in various leadership roles at Red Hat, Mastech/iGate, and Wipro Infotech.

Earlier this month, Salesforce announced to appoint Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Sites (India).

