Samir Seksaria to take over as CFO of TCS

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that Samir Seksaria will take over as the company's Chief Financial Officer on May 1.

He will replace V. Ramakrishnan, who will be retiring from the services of the company effective April 30.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 12, had appointed Seksaria as the Chief Financial Officer.