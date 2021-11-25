Samsung adds Pro Mode support for Galaxy S21 Ultra telephoto camera

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung has released a standalone "Expert RAW" app to enable Pro Mode support for the telephoto zoom lens on Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets. This new app allows Galaxy S21 Ultra's primary, ultrawide, 3x telephoto, and 10x telephoto cameras to be used in Pro Mode. Currently, the Expert RAW app is only available on the Galaxy Store in South Korea, reports 9to5Google.

One can adjust the exposure value (EV), focus, ISO, shutter speed, and white balance while shooting images and videos.Images can also be saved in their lossless JPEG versions or 16-bit linear DND RAW formats. Expert RAW also supports HDR. One can even directly open DNG RAW files in Adobe Lightroom through a dedicated button on the image viewer screen.The Expert RAW app is in beta and only currently compatible with Galaxy S21 Ultra devices running Android 12 with One UI 4.0.Samsung recently announced the official launch of One UI 4 that will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series, including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra.The update is based on Android 12 and adds new theming options, keyboard tweaks and privacy settings.One UI 4 is available on the Galaxy S21 series and will soon become available on previous Galaxy S and Note series as well as Galaxy Z series, A series and tablets.