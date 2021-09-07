Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup may feature Snapdragon 898 in India

New Delhi: South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launchAthe Galaxy S22 series withAthe Snapdragon 898 chipset in India.

According to GizmoChina, a fresh leak that has appeared on a South Korean site speculates on the markets that will be receiving the Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 chipset variants of the S22 models.



The leak claims that Europe is confirmed to receive the Galaxy S22 lineup with Exynos 2200 chip on board, the report said.

North American markets are expected to the Snapdragon 898 powered S22 models. However, Verizon Wireless is reportedly in talks with the South Korean company to provide Exynos SoC models, it added.

Southeast Asia and India are most likely to receive the Galaxy S22 lineup fuelled by the Snapdragon 898 chip.

Media reports have claimed that the Exynos 2200 will come equipped with mRDNA architecture graphics. This SoC was recently seen outscoring the Apple A14 chip in benchmarks.

The next flagship chip from Qualcomm is speculated to debut with the Snapdragon 898 moniker. It will be a 4nm chipset manufactured by Samsung.

The unannounced chip was spotted with a base frequency of 1.78GHz and Adreno 730 GPU at the Geekbench benchmarking site.

The Galaxy S22 rumours have revealed that the S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra will feature a 6.06-inch FHD+ display, a 6.55-inch FHD+ screen, and a 6.81-inch QHD+ screen.

The S22 and S22+ may feature a 50MP triple camera unit, while the Ultra may come with a 108MP quad-camera unit. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra may house a 3,800mAh, a 4,600mAh and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively. These models may carry support for 65W fast charging.

