Samsung launches new single-door refrigerators in India

The new refrigerators come with an advanced digital touch technology that will empower consumers to control their refrigerator settings with a simple touch without opening the refrigerator door and help save energy by retaining cooling.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Samsung on Tuesday launched a new range of 'Digi-Touch Cool TM 5-in-1' single-door refrigerators in India at a starting price of Rs 17,990.

"Single-door is the largest refrigerator segment in India and to expand it further, we at Samsung are committed to bring innovations that transform the lives of our consumers. Our latest Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 refrigerators are designed to offer enhanced convenience, storage space and energy efficiency, all must-have features that consumers look for in a refrigerator," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Samsung's new direct cool single-door refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool 5-in-1 technology that enables consumers to change temperature as per the season and de-frost it when required, with a simple touch.

According to the company, the other 5-in-1 features include Power Cool that allows up to 53 per cent faster ice-making and 33 per cent faster cooling.

In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9 degree Celsius due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage.

Consumers can also save up to 28 per cent energy during winters or at night when high grade cooling is not required by selecting Eco Mode on the touch technology.

As part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung is also expanding its extremely popular Curd Maestro feature across the entire range including the entry-level Direct Cool range as well as frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators.

