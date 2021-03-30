Samsung Mini LED TVs earn advanced Wi-Fi 6E certification

Samsung said its two Neo QLED TV models -- QN900A and QN800A -- became the industry's first TVs to get Wi-Fi 6E (6th Generation Extended) certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), the global organisation with more than 850 members driving Wi-Fi adoption and related programmes.

The South Korean tech giant said that the Wi-Fi 6E technology offers four times faster connectivity than Wi-Fi 5 and enables stable data transfers even when multiple devices are connected to one router, reports Yonhap news agency.

"The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies," Samsung said.

"Now, select Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency, and provide reliable and secure connectivity."

Samsung hopes its Neo QLED TVs with Wi-Fi 6E technology can boost sales from consumers who seek better viewing experience with their over-the-top (OTT), virtual reality and gaming services.

