Samsung rolls out support for Indian English with Bixby update

New Delhi: To make it more friendly for the Indian users, South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced the addition of Indian English as part of the Bixby 3.0 update. Bixby can now understand Indian names, places, relationships, content and recipes amongst others. It can also assist users with several things throughout the day.

"The latest update, which brings support for Indian English in Bixby 3.0, takes us one step closer in this direction," Giridhar Jakki, Senior Director and Head, Voice Intelligence Team, Samsung R&D Bengaluru."Our diverse teams at R&D centres in Bengaluru, Delhi and Noida made sure that we covered as many flavours of spoken English in India as possible," Jakki added.The new version of Bixby is aimed at controlling daily scenarios through the new and improved Indian English avatar.Since its launch in 2017, Bixby has evolved from an intelligent voice assistant for users to an open, scalable AI platform that is available anywhere, anytime across mobile devices, wearables and digital appliances, the company said.To improve user experience and make Bixby features more meaningful and contextual to the Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced support for Indian English as part of Bixby 3.0, it added.Bixby with Indian English support is currently available on the flagship Galaxy S21 Series and the recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones.The Indian English version will soon be made available on other devices including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note20 Series.