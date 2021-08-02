Samsung sets up NextGen AI-ML lab in K'taka varsity

The Samsung Student Ecosystem for Engineered Data (SEED) lab will provide young Millennials and Gen Z students with opportunities to research in emerging cutting-edge tech areas and help find solutions to real world problems.

Bengaluru, Aug 2 (IANS) Samsung has set up a world-class artificial intelligence, machine learning and data engineering lab at the KLE Technological University in Karnataka's Hubballi, the company said on Monday.

The SEED lab will enable students and faculty members at KLE Tech to work on research and development projects along with senior engineers at Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) who work in the domains of mobile camera tech, speech and text recognition, and machine learning.

This is the first of its kind initiative for Samsung in Karnataka. Collaborative research projects will be open to third and fourth year BTech and MTech students and PhD scholars at KLE Tech. Students will also be encouraged to publish papers jointly with SRI-B engineers.

"India is a repository of young Millennials and Gen Z talent. At Samsung, we envision this lab to become a hub of young minds igniting India's innovation ecosystem, build capabilities among the students to make them industry ready, and also promote industry-academia collaboration. This will further Samsung's commitment to its vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia," said Dipesh Shah, Managing Director, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, in a statement.

The Samsung SEED lab is spread over 3,000 square feet and is equipped with facilities such as a special dark room with lighting equipment to conduct experiments on multimedia in varied lighting conditions, devices and accessories, image quality analysis tools, amongst others. It also has backend infrastructure to store, process and archive large volumes of data.

"Today, our world is becoming increasingly data-centric, and along with AI, it continues to transform the way we live, work and do business. The Samsung SEED lab is a great initiative that gives the students the opportunity to learn and work under SRI-B engineers on research projects that address the issues facing the world," said Dr Ashok Shettar, Vice-Chancellor, KLE Technological University, Hubballi, Karnataka.

At the end of each project from SRI-B, each student will be awarded certificates for their contribution.

The tech giant has been working with students across top engineering colleges in Karnataka on various R&D projects in areas such as AI, ML, Internet of Things and Connected Devices and 5G networks, as part of Samsung PRISM -- a students' engagement programme. It has enabled many students, over the last two years, to file joint patents with SRI-B engineers.

--IANS

rvt/in