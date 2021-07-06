Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 on Aug 11: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone --Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 -- on August 11, media report says.

The new report claims that at the next Samsung Unpacked event the company will unveil the new smartphones along with a watch.

The event will start at 10 a.m. ET and will be streamed on YouTube. Notably, Samsung has not publicly confirmed these details just yet, citing DigitalDailyNews, 9To5Google reported.