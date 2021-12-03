Samsung to launch more Galaxy A series phones next year: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch more water-resistant Galaxy A series mid-range smartphones in 2022.

The company has launched over half a dozen Galaxy A series smartphones with water resistance already, including the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, and A72 this year, reports GSMArena.



Samsung will use membrane materials and waterproof silicone to achieve IPxx dust and water resistance on these smartphones.

The tech giant has recently launched a new smartphone 'Samsung Galaxy A13 5G' as the company's cheapest 5G device till date in the US.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via the microSD card slot.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery along with a 15W fast charging support.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also houses a 5MP selfie camera sensor.