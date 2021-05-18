Samsung tops India tablet market in Q1 with 34% share

Lenovo with 30 per cent and Apple with 16 per cent were the second and third biggest brands in the tablet business in India.

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Samsung has dominated the tablet market in India with 34 per cent volume market share, regaining the top position in the segment, a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC) showed on Tuesday.

Samsung's popular line up of tablets in India include Tab S6 Lite, Tab A7, Tab S7+ and Tab S7.

"Samsung registered a strong 15 per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 2021 to regain the number 1 spot in India," the IDC said.

In the B2C segment, Samsung secured 43 per cent volume market share in the first quarter due to its strong performance in mass (less than $150) and high ($300-$600) segments in the country.

While much of the world is still dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, sales of tablets and Chromebooks remain on fire.

Globally, tablets had an outstanding first quarter of 2021 with 55.2 per cent (year-over-year) growth and shipments totalling 39.9 million units, according to preliminary data from IDC that was released last month.

Schools had shown a strong preference for the tablet form factor due to its low cost and easy manageability.

Globally, Samsung was at the second position with 20 per cent market share in the tablet segment in Q1.

