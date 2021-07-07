Samsung unveils 2021 soundbar lineup in India

"Our 2021 Soundbar lineup has been designed to offer a premium sound experience with stylishly elegant looks," Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The new soundbars are available on Samsung's official online store, Samsung Shop and select Samsung Smart Plazas.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Samsung India on Wednesday launched its 2021 Soundbar lineup -- AA-series, S-series and Q-series -- starting at Rs 27,990.

"With innovative features and industry-first technology that are truly game-changers, the new lineup is designed for those looking for the sound of perfection," Pullan added.

The A series soundbar models -- A670, A550 and A450 -- are available at Rs 47,990, Rs 33,990 and Rs 27,990, respectively. The S series soundbar model S61A is available for Rs 47,990.

The Q series soundbar models -- Q950A, Q900A, Q800A, and Q600A -- are available for Rs 1,47,990, Rs 1,11,990, Rs 61,990 and Rs 43,990, respectively.

The new soundbars are tuned at the Samsung Audio Lab in Valencia, California to make each in-home entertainment experience perfect -- be it binge-watching your favourite show or action movie or playing heart-racing video games, the company said.

With the first 11.1.4 channel in the world that sends out detailed expressions of sound motion in 11 directions, one can enjoy an unprecedentedly rich and stereoscopic sound.

To help consumers experience perfection, Q-series soundbars come with Samsung's signature Q-Symphony technology that plays surround sound from TV and soundbar simultaneously, creating incredible audio synergy.

For a real cinematic experience, all models of Q-series support Dolby Atmos/DTS:X.

The audio experience is taken to an all-time high with Samsung's SpaceFit Sound technology that automatically analyses the surrounding environment and provides an optimized sound experience.

To address the demands of the Indian consumers for high wattage soundbars, the new A-series soundbars come with enhanced wattage.

This series comes equipped with Dolby Audio/DTS Virtual:X, a 3D sound made with Samsung's exclusive audio processing technology, providing an immersive surround sound simulation.

The S-series soundbar comes stylishly design wrapped in a premium fabric along with smart usability and a mind-blowing sound experience and is a perfect addition to any living room.

