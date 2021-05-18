Samsung unveils 3 power management ICs for DDR5 DRAM chips

The world's largest memory chip producer said its three power management integrated circuit (PMIC) products -- S2FPD01, S2FPD02, and S2FPC01 -- are available for DDR5 DRAM modules.

Seoul, May 18 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled new power-controlling chips that minimise overall power consumption while boosting performance of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM).

A PMIC is an integrated circuit that receives the main power input and distributes the power to each electronics part with efficiency and stability.

Unlike previous-generation DDR4 DRAM, DDR5 DRAM adopts PMIC on the same module, which allows stable and quick power supply, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said it applied asynchronous based dual phase buck control scheme technology to detect voltage changes in real time. Such a solution also minimises use of multilayer ceramic capacitors, giving more design options for DRAM module makers.

The South Korean tech titan said S2FPD01 and S2FPD02 are enterprise-use PMICs for data centers made with the 130-nanometer process, while S2FPC01 is a client-use PMIC for personal computers with 90-nanometer node.

Samsung first entered the PMIC business in 2010 and has been producing PMICs for various gadgets, including smartphones, computers, gaming consoles and wireless earphones.

