Santro to Alcazar: Hyundai Motor India rolled out 10M cars

While the small car Santro was the first model that was rolled out of the plant about 25 years ago, it was the company's latest model Alcazar that came out of the assembly lines as the magical 10 millionth car.

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) The second largest car maker in India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday achieved 10 million car production at its plant near here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin present at the plant signed on the car bonnet to mark the momentous occasion.

"This historic milestone of the 10 millionth car roll-out is a testimony of Hyundai's commitment towards the Make in India initiative," S.S.Kim, Managing Director & CEO said.

As the country's largest exporter of automobiles, Hyundai Motor surpassed the three million vehicle export milestone in early 2020, exporting to 88 countries and recorded multiple export milestones over the years - 5 lakh exports in March 2008, 10 lakh exports in February 2010, 20 lakh exports in March 2014.

Last fiscal, the company shipped out 1,04,342 units.

Except for the first two million cars that took more than two years, Hyundai Motor touched rolling out of successive million cars in less than two years.

Hyundai Motor on Wednesday also announced community development programmes like; inauguration of Dream Village Project 2.0 – Construction of Child Care Centre benefitting 500 people annually and Community Hall with capacity to accommodate 1,500 people at Katrambakkam village in Sriperumbudur; launch of Income-Generation Programme (Dairy Farming) for rural women benefitting 200 families in Kancheepuram district; donation of five life-saving ventilators to Government Hospitals at Kancheepuram and support to a Self-Help Group for setting up a mobile catering service at Vallakottai village near Sriperumbudur.

--IANS

vj/in