SAT to hear matter on PNB Housing's preferential issue next week

Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has adjourned its hearing on the matter of PNB Housing's proposed preferential issue worth Rs 4,000 crore to entities led by The Carlyle Group Inc for July 12, Monday.

The order in the matter was expected on July 5.

"As sought by the company, Securities Appellate Tribunal, in its hearing on July 5, 2021, adjourned the case for Monday, July 12, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.