Satoshi Uchida becomes new head of SMIPL

New Delhi: In a global management rejig, Satoshi Uchida has become the head of Suzuki Motor Corporation's two-wheeler subsidiary Suzuki Motorcycle India.

As part of the SMC's global revamp, Uchida succeeded Koichiro Hirao with effect from May 1, 2021.

"Being at the helm of the company, Satoshi Uchida, who comes with more than 30 years of valuable experience across various global markets, will be responsible to explore new avenues for growth and further strengthen Suzuki Motorcycle India's position in the Indian Market," the company said.