SBI Card supports Gurugram administration in fight against Covid

In a statement, the company said that it has pledged over Rs 2 crore to support the Gurugram administration by helping them with ventilators, BiPAP machines, test kits and ambulances for managing the Covid-19 situation.

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Credit card major SBI Cards and Payment Services has collaborated with the Gurugram administration in its fight against the pandemic.

This collaboration is part of an ongoing national initiative by SBI Card, wherein the company is partnering with various administrations, NGOs and medical institutes under different healthcare and meal support programmes.

As the second wave of novel coronavirus has severely affected people and put pressure on the healthcare system, SBI Card has partnered with the Gurugram administration by committing 12 ventilators, 20 BiPAP machines, 30,000 test kits and 2 ambulances.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said: "In these testing times, SBI Card is committed to support the community and the nation in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. We hope that this contribution will aid the efforts being made by the Gurugram administration."

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, said: "It is imperative for everyone to follow the well laid out guidelines and stay safe, it is equally important to have effective on-ground mechanism to support those affected, as also to gear up for the future. We are thankful to SBI Card for extending their support to augment our efforts."

--IANS

rrb/sn