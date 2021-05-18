SBI General Insurance sets up task force to manage cyclone Tauktae claims

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance Company Ltd activating its standard operating process has set up a task force to manage queries relating to claims due to cyclone Tauktae in Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra.
According to SBI General, the task force will manage cyclone damage related queries and claims on fast track mode.
SBI General Insurance puts a foot forward for their customers affected by cyclone Tauktae.
The company said it is monitoring the in-coming information and is equipped to respond to all the queries.
The insurer said customers can intimate/register claim via various means:
1. Call the company's toll-free number 1800 102 1111
2. SMS to 561612
3. Send details on email: customer.care@sbigeneral.in
4. Visit Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in
--IANS
vj/in