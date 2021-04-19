SBI General launches helpline for health insurance customers

Chennai: Non-life insurer SBI General Insurance Company Ltd on Monday said it has launched "Healthline", a 24x7 helpline service for its health insurance customers.
Healthline service has a dedicated toll free number and mobile number that will be attended by a customer service team 24x7 to address the queries of customers related to risk cover and the claims procedure.
According to Managing Director and CEO P.C.Kandpal, considering the situation with regard to the pandemic, customers would need servicing and support for their health insurance.