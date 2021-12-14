SBI seeks to dissuade employees from joining two-day strike

The SBI requested its staff members to reconsider their decision and refrain from participating in the strike on the said date in the interest of customers, investors, and the bank.

Mumbai: Lending major SBI on Monday said it has tried to dissuade employees from joining the proposed two-day bank strike called on December 16 and 17.

"Considering the ongoing pandemic situation, resorting to a strike will cause great inconvenience to the stakeholders," the bank said in a statement.

"Bank endeavours to make available normal functioning in its branches and offices banking services to all customers during 16th or 17th December 2021."

However, the SBI also requested its customers to undertake transactions well in advance and use the digital channels for payments or money transfer and other related services in the likelihood of services being interrupted or being partially available.