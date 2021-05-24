SBI shares surge post robust Q4 earnings

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose on Monday after the bank reported a strong performance in the January-March quarter.

Around 11.30 a.m., shares of the state-run bank on the BSE were at Rs 411.85, higher by Rs 10.75 or 2.68 per cent from its previous close.

On Friday, the bank reported a rise of 80.15 per cent in its net profit for the Q4FY21 on a year-on-year basis to Rs 6,451 crore.