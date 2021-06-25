SBI starts zero collateral Aarogyam business Loan for healthcare sector

Under this new product, an entire healthcare ecosystem such as Hospitals, Nursing homes, Diagnostic centres, Pathology labs, Manufacturers, Suppliers, Importers, Logistic firms engaged in critical healthcare supply can avail of loans upto Rs. 100 crores.

The State Bank of India has launched Aarogyam Healthcare Businesss Loan to offer businesses with easy working capital requirements or expansion.

Are you a Covid Warrior or a healthcare professional keen to expand your service or business? You better try Aarogyam Healthcare Loans.

Maximum disbursal policy is as per geographic location. In metro centres loans under Aarogyam can be availed upto Rs.100 Crores, Tier I & Urban centres upto Rs.20 Crores and in Tier II to Tier VI centres upto Rs.10 Crores.

The loan can be repaid in 10 years.

The Aarogyam Loan can be availed either as term loan to support expansion/modernization or as Working capital facilities such as cash credit, bank guarantee/letter of credit.

Loans upto Rs 2 crores need not require any collateral or bank security since this is covered under the guarantee scheme of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan will be eligible under the COVID loan book being created by banks announced by RBI as part of COVID relief measures.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI while launching the product said, “Our Healthcare system has been providing uninterrupted and phenomenal support over the last year to the country amidst the pandemic. Acknowledging and recognizing their contribution in the wake of Covid-19, we are glad to launch the Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan for them. We believe this special loan product will provide the much needed financial support to enable expansion/modernization of existing facilities and also creation of new facilities. With Aarogyam Healthcare Business Loan, our endeavour is towards strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the entire country.”