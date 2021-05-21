SBI's YoY Q4FY21 net profit up over 80%

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Lending major SBI on Friday reported a rise of 80.15 per cent in its net profit for the Q4FY21 on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, bank's net profit rose to Rs 6,451 crore from Rs 3,581 crore in Q4FY20.

Sequentially, the net profit has increased by 24.14 per cent.