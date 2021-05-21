SBI's YoY Q4FY21 net profit up over 80%

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Lending major SBI on Friday reported a rise of 80.15 per cent in its net profit for the Q4FY21 on a year-on-year basis.
Accordingly, bank's net profit rose to Rs 6,451 crore from Rs 3,581 crore in Q4FY20.
Sequentially, the net profit has increased by 24.14 per cent.
Besides, YoY Q4FY21 net interest income increased by 18.89 per cent to Rs 27,067 crore from Rs 22,767 crore reported for Q4FY20.
In terms of fiscal year, the bank's FY21 net profit rose by 40.88 per cent to Rs 20,410 crore from Rs 14,488 crore in FY20.
