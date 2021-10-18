SCO meet: India calls for special working group on start-ups

New Delhi: India has proposed creation of a new Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovation at the SCO.

The proposal was made by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, in her intervention, at the 20th meeting of the SCO Ministers.

Stressing on the need for effective cooperation between the member states for a balanced and equitable growth in trade and commerce, Patel proposed the creation of a new Special Working Group on Start-ups and Innovation and for setting up a new Expert Working Group on Cooperation in Traditional Medicine.