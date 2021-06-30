SEBI again extends timelines for several regulatory compliances

The deadline for client funding reporting and operating the trading terminals from designated alternate locations has been extended till July 31, from the current deadline of June 30.

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) In view of the Covid situation in the country and eventual restrictions, capital market regulator SEBI has further extended timelines for compliance of several regulatory requirements by brokers, clearing members and depositories.

In view of the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 pandemic and representation received from stock exchanges, it has been decided to extend the timelines for compliance," a SEBI circular said.

The SEBI has also extended the deadline for submission of KYC application form and supporting documents of the clients till July 31. Documents may be uploaded on to the system of KRA within 15 working days.

The timeline for issue of Annual Global Statement to clients has been extended till July 31.

The regulator has directed the stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories to bring the provisions of this circular to the notice of their members and participants and also disseminate the same on their websites.

