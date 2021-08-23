SEBI keeps Adani Wilmar IPO in abeyance

Mumbai: The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has kept the initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar in abeyance.

The website of the capital market regulator showed that the Rs 4,500 crore issue has been "kept in abeyance".

As per the SEBI (Issuance of Observations on Draft Offer Documents Pending Regulatory Actions) Order, 2020, issued by the SEBI on February 5, 2020, the regulator is obligated to keep issuance of observations in abeyance for a period of 30 days or 45 days or 90 days or more, as the case may be.