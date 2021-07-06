Semiconductor shortage drags Indian auto indices in the red

On Tuesday, the benchmark thirty scrip BSE Sensex ended was marginally down to 52,861.18 and the Nifty50 at 15,818.25. RIL down by 1.11 percent, IT stocks and Auto stocks were major drags.

Mumbai : Markets were hopeful of a bounty in the trade on Tuesday. The Sensex clawed back to levels of 53,000 while the Nifty50 was hopeful of scaling 15,950 mark. But all hopes were dashed.

After the end of trading hours, the BSE Auto Index was down by 1.85 percent while the NSE Auto index was down by 1.74 percent. Both are running negative returns for the last 30 days.

Except for Balkrishna Industries and Eicher Motors most auto stocks dipped in the negative. The auto indices were dragged majorly by a decline in stocks of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi and Ashok Leyland.

Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday revealed of a supply pressure owing to shortage of chips and a negative EBIT margin. The Tata Motors counter saw a heavy volume and ended in the negative circuit.

TVS Motor Companies in its annual report published on Tuesday also cites the increase in demand for semi-conductors as a major risk. The lead time for automotive goods has increased from 3 months to 18 months owing to supply issues of semiconductors. The company management has reported impact on demand in lower to mid income levels and supply side pressure owing to non-availability of labour at tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers as bigger risks.

TVS Motors sold 30.53 lakh vehicles in fiscal year 2020-21. The number is down from what it sold in the year to March 2020 -- 32.63 lakh vehicles. Revenues in FY21 were 2 percent higher at Rs 16,750.54 crores.

Speak of production, Maruti Suzuki informed exchanges on Tuesday about production figures for the month of June 2021. The company produced 1.65 lakh vehicles in June 2021. It said that the comparison with June 2020 was not meaningful owing to Covid-19 lockdowns and disruptions. It produced 50,742 vehicles in June 2020. According to an old note, Maruti manufactured 1,11,917 passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2019.

The pressure in auto stocks gains significance as it comes around a time of a favourable outlook on crude oil prices. US WTI crude futures soared to a six year high of $76.98 per barrel during trade on Tuesday. The US oil stock supplies have witnessed a jump and paint of an undersupplied market.

Last week OPEC plus held a meeting to discuss reviving production numbers but the meeting ended in a stand-off. This means that crude supplies may hover around the same levels of 2020 when they were cut to support falling rates. Although the OPEC+ has vowed to meet every month the outlook on crude is favorable. And, a higher crude price may prevent consumers from buying vehicles.