Semiconductor supply improving; waiting periods coming down, says Maruti Suzuki

The global shortage has been triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic-induced supply hurdles as well as healthy demand.

New Delhi: The availability of semiconductors has slowly-but-surely improved which has allowed for greater production as well as reduced waiting periods for some car models, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said.

Accordingly, the phenomenon has been blamed on the exponential rise in demand for personal electronics such as cellphones and laptops during the ongoing pandemic.

On a technical basis, semiconductors play a critical part in the production of internal combustion engines. They are an integral part of all kinds of sensors and controls in any vehicle.

Lately, the shortage has extended waiting periods along with escalated prices.

In a conversation with IANS, Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Shashank Srivastava said that the supply situation is still very dynamic but positive.

"Semiconductor supply issues have become better in the past few months but the situation is still very dynamic," Srivastava said.

"In November about 85 per cent production will be achieved from 40 per cent in September and 60 per cent in October."

However, he maintained that even though the supply situation has improved the entire industry is still suffering from the shortages.

The company had produced 134,779 units in October, down 26 per cent from the like period of 2020.

Besides, Srivastava said that the company is studying flex-fuel and other powertrain options for India.

Furthermore, he said: "CNG models are doing tremendously well."

On the company's marketing initiatives, Srivastava pointed out that consumers are inclined towards the subscription model and have shown healthy preferences for 'Smart Finance'.

The subscription initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it.

Under the terms, a customer availing the service needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

In addition, he said that till now the company has received close to 10,000 bookings for the compact hatchback 'New Celerio'.

Earlier this month, the automobile major launched the compact hatchback, calling the new vehicle India's "most fuel-efficient petrol car".

The company said that the all-new Celerio offers a mileage of 26.68 km per litre. The vehicle has been priced between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.

It is powered by next-generation Dual Jet, Dual VVT K-Series engine with 'Idle Start-Stop' technology.

