Sending money to India is now instant, thanks to ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Non resident Indians and those keen on remitting money to India will be glad to know that transactions to India are likely to become a breeze. This, thanks to ICICI Bank which has partnered with SWIFT's (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions) gpi instant to offer instant cross-border remittances.

Remitting money across borders to India can take anywhere from a few hours to days depending upon location, bank, exchange rate, time-zones, network connectivity, intermediaries and other compliance. Although remittance service providers in the middle-east (highest source of inward remittances to India) promise quick remittances, customers could still be left wanting for time owing to heavy transaction volume by intermediaries.

ICICI bank claims its service is instant, transparent and reliable. "Solution makes the cross-border personal remittances up to Rs 2 lakh coming into India, transparent, reliable and instant... Thereby reducing the turnaround time significantly from the industry practice of at least few hours," said the bank.

The facility is operational 24X7 and 365 days. Overseas customers will have to visit their nearest bank and initiate a remittance transaction via 'SWIFT gpi Instant' to avail of the service.

Once initiated, the money is remitted to any bank account in India via the IMPS (Immediate Payment Solution) platform. ICICI Bank is enabled to receive foreign remittance through IMPS.

Customers are instantly updated about the status of their transfers - from initiation till fulfillment. Other details such as a break up of bank and intermediary charges are updated on the Swift GPI platform. The bank says that transaction fees and cost for cross-border transactions may vary from location and the associated amount.

The SWIFT gpi interface offers real-time domestic payments infrastructure. "The beneficiary gets the credit to the bank account instantly. This makes ICICI Bank the first bank in Asia-Pacific and second globally to offer the facility, called ‘SWIFT gpi Instant’, for cross border inward payments," said an official communication from the bank.

Speaking about the development, Sriram H. Iyer, Head for International Banking Group at ICICI Bank said, "The integration with the SWIFT platform brings in the convenience of the path-breaking paradigm of almost instant and seamless cross-border remittances. The inward remittance message received by ICICI Bank on ‘Swift gpi Instant’ is instantly processed, can be tracked end-to-end and the sender gets complete clarity on the receipt of funds by the beneficiary. With this new service, we continue to live up to our commitment to offer customer-centric solutions enabling quick and hassle-free money transfers."

Kiran Shetty, CEO for SWIFT in India & South Asia said, "As the world is increasingly becoming real-time, ‘SWIFT gpi Instant’ is an important milestone for our strategic ambition to help banks and their clients meet the growing global demand for instant and frictionless cross-border transfers. We look forward to continuing our work with market infrastructures and leading financial institutions like ICICI Bank to bring benefits of seamless cross-border payments to customers, driving financial inclusion in this part of the world.”

According to the World Bank (latest data available for May 2021), India accounted for the highest inflows among 215 countries at $83.33 billion as of 2019. The estimated remittance inflows stood at $83.14 bn -- a 0.3% decline attributed to Covid-19 induced economic hardship.