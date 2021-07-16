Sennheiser unveils premium earphones in India at Rs 1,29,990

The arrival of IE 900 also marks the launch of the company's brand new X3R system that delivers the coherent, artifact-free "Sennheiser Sound" found in full-size headphones up to 8 times larger in size.

The flagship model is available to pre-book on the Sennheiser webshop.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday unveiled a premium earphones --AIE 900 -- for music enthusiasts in India at Rs 1,29,990.

The company said that the new IE 900 earphones are meticulously crafted to the most demanding standards.

"The earphones meet Sennheiser's criteria for a high-end audio product and match the exceptional performance to ensure a refined experience for audiophiles," Sennheiser India's Director, Consumer Segment, Kapil Gulati, said in a statement.

"With the introduction of IE 900, we want the listeners to have an intense listening experience, exploring the deepest corners of their music collection," he added.

Developed with an audience of high-fidelity sound enthusiasts in mind, the IE 900 makes even the subtlest nuances of sound audible.

This reproduction of a wide frequency range with low distortion is the result of Sennheiser Is one-driver principle and the development of their X3R system, the company said.

To further smoothen the treble, Sennheiser integrated an acoustic vortex.

The frequency smoothing brings the listener ever closer to a perfect sound experience -- the reproduction of an entire moment captured through sound.

